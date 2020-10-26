Jordan Marcucci

The senior wide receiver caught two touchdown passes and also returned a kickoff and a punt for a score as the Braves beat Middle Township 41-6. Marcucci finished with three catches for 96 yards. He has caught 12 passes for 267 yards and 4 TDs and also returned two punts and two kickoffs for scores. Absegami (3-1) plays at rival Oakcrest (0-4) on Friday at 5 p.m.