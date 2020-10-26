 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jordan Marcucci
0 comments

Jordan Marcucci

Jordan Marcucci headshot

Jordan Marcucci

Absegami

The senior wide receiver caught two touchdown passes and also returned a kickoff and a punt for a score as the Braves beat Middle Township 41-6. Marcucci finished with three catches for 96 yards. He has caught 12 passes for 267 yards and 4 TDs and also returned two punts and two kickoffs for scores. Absegami (3-1) plays at rival Oakcrest (0-4) on Friday at 5 p.m.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News