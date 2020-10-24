 Skip to main content
Jordan Marcucci sparks Absegami with 4 TDs
Jordan Marcucci return a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and also caught two TD passes to lead the Absegami High School football team to a 41-6 win over Middle Township on Friday night.

The senior wide receiver began his night in the first quarter by returning a kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown. Later in the quarter, he fielded a punt at the Absegami 28-yard and sprinted down the sideline for a 72-yard score.

In the second quarter, Marcucci caught a 53-yard TD pass from quarterback Ray Weed. Marcucci finished his scoring by connecting with Weed on a slant pattern for a 21-yard TD late in the second quarter.

Marcucci has caught four TD passes and also returned two punts and two kickoffs for scores this season.

Absegami also got several other strong efforts Friday. Weed also threw a 31 TD pass to wide receiver Caden Mimms. Ryan Wilkins sparked the Absegami defense with an interception.

Absegami (3-1) has won three straight. Middle fell to 1-3.

Middle Township 6 0 0 0 - 6

Absegami 21 20 0 0 - 41

FIRST QUARTER

AB – Marcucci 92 kickoff return (kick blocked)

AB – Weed 3 run (Jackson pass from Weed)

AB – Marcucci 72 punt return (Silipena kick)

SECOND QUARTER

AB – Marcucci 53 pass from Weed (kick missed)

AB – Marcucci 21 pass from Weed (Silipena kick)

AB – Mimms 31 pass from Weed (Silipena kick)

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
