 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jonathan Mayo from MLB Pipeline on Twins selecting Petty
0 comments

Jonathan Mayo from MLB Pipeline on Twins selecting Petty

"Petty has as much arm strength as any high school pitcher in this class, often topping 100 mph with his fastball. Not all scouts were in love with his delivery, but he throws his fastball and plus slider, as well as a changeup, for strikes. There is a chance he ends up as a reliever, but I think he has every chance to start" - Mayo 

.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News