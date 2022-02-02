Jonathan Deutsch, Wing Wars V head judge, is professor of culinary arts and food science and director of the Drexel Food Lab at Drexel University. He is the author or editor of 10 books including Barbecue: A Global History. A classically trained chef, Deutsch has judged at all but one Wing Wars and is known to play a mean tuba when he’s not focusing on food.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
