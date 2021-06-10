Jonathan Choo

How did you maintain your academic standards after your father died?My father was one of the biggest proponents of education, right behind my grandfather. He stressed to me, from a very young age, how important it was to continue on with my academics and going to college. In a way, for a while, I did just want to crawl up in a ball and lay down. Then I realized that my father would have wanted me to continue onwards, to get my education, college degree and become successful in my field. So in a way, what really drove me to continue forward was the idea that, in order to make him proud, to honor his legacy, I should do what he wished and thought most highly of me of what I could do.