Jonathan Choo

Community/school activities Volunteer at Siloam Cemetery and Vineland Historical and Antiquarian Society; treasurer for Vineland High School Honor Society Chapter and Tri-M Music Honor Society; Vineland High School academic team; principle trombonist in Rowan Youth Orchestra and Atlantic Youth Brass Band; head mentor of the band at Veterans Memorial Middle School; mentor of the Pitman Hobo Youth Band; Vineland Salvation Army tutor
Post-high school plans Rowan University, major in American studies and finance
Career goals Museum curator, archivist or archeologist
Were your parents big on volunteering and giving back to the community?They were very big on giving back to the community while I was growing up. My father was a Rotarian, and my mother worked and helped me in volunteering around the local community. My father actually introduced me to volunteering, where I worked with the YMCA, eventually The Salvation Army and other groups within my community.
You excel in both music and history, so why did you choose history over music?I’ve always loved music and history. I first started playing music when I was 5 years old, and the first time I’ve ever visited a museum was when I was 5 years old, at Williamsburg, Virginia. I felt more connected to history, like I could make more of a career and a field out of it. Music has always been my hobby, and will always be a part of my life and I’ll continue that my entire life, but I’ve also been really excited about the idea of studying history, being a student of it and doing as much as I can to expand that field.
How did you maintain your academic standards after your father died?My father was one of the biggest proponents of education, right behind my grandfather. He stressed to me, from a very young age, how important it was to continue on with my academics and going to college. In a way, for a while, I did just want to crawl up in a ball and lay down. Then I realized that my father would have wanted me to continue onwards, to get my education, college degree and become successful in my field. So in a way, what really drove me to continue forward was the idea that, in order to make him proud, to honor his legacy, I should do what he wished and thought most highly of me of what I could do.
— Selena Vazquez