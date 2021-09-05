 Skip to main content
JoJo Bivins
Barnegat

The junior running back carried 32 times for 232 yards and five TDs as Barnegat beat Allentown 34-26. Bivins scored on runs of 11, 10, 16, 2 and 34 yards. The Bengals (1-0) host Manchester Township (1-0) on Friday at 7 p.m.

