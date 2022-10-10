 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
JoJo Bivins, Barnegat Township

JoJo Bivins headshot

Bivins

The senior running back rushed 28 times for a school single-game record 202 yards as Barnegat beat Manchester Township 27-21. Bivins scored on runs of 10, 1, and 6 yards. He has rushed for 631 yards this season. Barnegat (3-3) hosts Pt. Pleasant Borough (6-0) 7 p.m. Friday.

