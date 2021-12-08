 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JoJo Bermudez
0 comments

JoJo Bermudez

Jo Jo Bermudez head shot

Bermudez

JoJo Bermudez

Cedar Creek

5-10 170 Sr. WR

The University of Cincinnati recruit is one of the state’s top players. He led the state with 91 catches for a South Jersey record 1,662 yards and 14 TDs. Bermudez finished his career with 142 catches for 2,311 yards and 17 TDs.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News