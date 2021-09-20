 Skip to main content
JoJo Bermudez
JoJo Bermudez

Bermudez JoJo Bermudez

JoJo Bermudez

Cedar Creek

The senior wide receiver caught four passes for 137 yards and scored two TDs to lead the Pirates a 55-0 win over Absegami and break two Cape-Atlantic League career receiving records.

Bermudez entered the game needing one reception and 46 receiving yards to break the Cape-Atlantic League career records for receptions and yards, according to South Jersey sports historian Chuck Langerman. The previous records belonged to 2021 Ocean City grad Jake Schneider (122 receptions) and 2016 Cedar Creek grad Bo Melton (2,073 yards). Bermudez now has 126 career receptions and 2,165 career receiving yards.

Cedar Creek (4-0) hosts Woodrow Wilson (2-1) Noon Saturday.

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
