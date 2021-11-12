Johnson & Johnson to split into 2, aim for faster growth

Consumer health brought in $3.7 billion.

A leader and name for the new consumer health company have yet to be announced. It will house brands including Neutrogena, Aveeno, and the iconic Band-Aids, which a company employee created more than 100 years ago.

That segment has more than 20 brands that each have over $150 million in annual sales, Gorsky noted. He added that the portfolio includes well-known names like Tylenol and children’s Tylenol that have reached all-time highs in market share.

Johnson & Johnson also faces thousands of lawsuits claiming that one of its consumer products, talc-based baby powder, causes ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

Last month, J&J announced that it had created a separate subsidiary to deal with those claims, and that subsidiary filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Company officials said that the split they announced Friday was “separate and distinct” from that baby powder liability and the bankruptcy proceedings.

But Morningstar analyst Damien Conover noted in an email that if the consumer division “no longer holds the deep pockets of the combined company, the risk of future consumer product litigation — such as the large talc settlement — may decrease.”