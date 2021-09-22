Johnny Rockets at Bally’s

Rocket Single Cheeseburger Slider
Bally’s Atlantic City // JohnnyRockets.com
Johnny Rockets is all about classic Americana, so how can you go wrong with a good ol’ fashioned burger? This year for 50 Bites, they will offer their signature Rocket Single Cheeseburger Slider, which comes topped with Wisconsin cheddar, crisp leaf lettuce, fresh tomato, sliced onion and special sauce. Let freedom ring.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
