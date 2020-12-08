 Skip to main content
Johnny Hart , Pinelands Regional
The senior had 14 goals and eight assists to lead the Wildcats to a 12-1-2 season. Hart finished his career with 32 goals and 24 assists. He plans on playing soccer in college.

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

