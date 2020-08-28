John Rochford, Mainland (2003) (copy)

 

OL/DL

Rochford was a dominant lineman. He averaged two pancake blocks in his career. Rochford led the Mustangs to the 2002 South Jersey Group III title as a senior. He made 87 tackles and had nine sacks and four fumble recoveries as a senior. Rochford played at the University of Miami.

