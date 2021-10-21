JOHN P. CAPIZOLA JR.

Party: Democrat
Age: 43
Residence: Vineland
Political message: Our campaign represents partnerships from Trenton to small business, education from K to degree and subsequent job placement. Both of these measures will support the growth of our economy, expand business potential and raise the quality of life. We also support our essential workers, putting environment first, protect voter access, and senior citizens.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Nicholas Huba
Sports Editor
Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.
