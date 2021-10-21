 Skip to main content
JOHN P. CAPIZOLA JR.
Party: Democrat

Age: 43

Residence: Vineland

Political message: Our campaign represents partnerships from Trenton to small business, education from K to degree and subsequent job placement. Both of these measures will support the growth of our economy, expand business potential and raise the quality of life. We also support our essential workers, putting environment first, protect voter access, and senior citizens.

Breaking News