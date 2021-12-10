 Skip to main content
John Lindsay
Ocean City

John Lindsay Ocean City soccer Player of the Year Monday Nov 29, 2021. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

The senior scored a team-leading 25 goals to go with 11 assists. He is well-respected across the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey. His presence on the field demanded that respect from opposing defenses because he was very dangerous from anywhere on the field. He was a senior captain. Lindsay will continue his soccer and athletic career at Rowan University.

