John Lindsay

Ocean City
The senior scored a team-leading 25 goals to go with 11 assists. He is well-respected across the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey. His presence on the field demanded that respect from opposing defenses because he was very dangerous from anywhere on the field. He was a senior captain. Lindsay will continue his soccer and athletic career at Rowan University.
