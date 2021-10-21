JOHN BURZICHELLI (incumbent)

Party: Democrat
Age: 66
Residence: Paulsboro Borough
Political message: As Deputy Speaker, I am proud of the work my colleagues and I completed since my last election. Together, we passed a bill that will help to regionalize schools, decrease cost per student and improve the quality of education. We also increased the homestead rebate. I look forward to seeing the benefits of this work come to fruition once re-elected.
