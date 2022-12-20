John Brooks Recovery Center receives $200,000 grant to extend outpatient program hours

ATLANTIC CITY — John Brooks Recovery Center will extend their outpatient programs thanks to a $200,000 grant from the state's Department of Human Services and Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

John Brooks, a member of AtlantiCare, helps people overcome substance use disorder through an array of residential and outpatient programs.

"By extending our outpatient treatment hours, we are increasing access to care for individuals suffering from an SUD and removing traditional barriers to ongoing treatment,” said Michael Santillo, director II of AtlantiCare.

The John Brooks Recovery Center, location at 1931 Bacharach Blvd., offers traditional outpatient programs, intensive outpatient programs, medication assisted treatment, and its Atlantic County Jail Inmate Reentry and Gambling Treatment programs.

They also offer outpatient and intensive outpatient programs and services for people with alcohol use disorder, which shouldn't be overlooked or dismissed since it's a real health issue that must be addressed, said Santillo.

“If you or someone you know is struggling with an addictive disorder, please call JBRC today,” said Santillo.