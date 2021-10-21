 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JOHN ARMATO (incumbent)
0 comments

JOHN ARMATO (incumbent)

Party: Democrat

John Armato

Armato

Age: 73

Residence: Buena Vista Township

Political message: He says he is running for re-election because “I still have work I want to do.” Among his legislative priorities are developing programs to combat addiction that combine detox, rehabilitation and mental health services in one unit. He also advocates for affordable housing for homeless veterans.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News