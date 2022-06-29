Joey DeYoung

Southern Regional
The junior scored 39 goals to go with 17 assists for 56 points. DeYoung recorded his 100th career point this season. He is committed to Hofstra University.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Patrick Mulranen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today