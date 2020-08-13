The NHL has a stat that teams winning Game 1 of a seven-game series go on to win about 69% of the time.
But Wednesday night's 2-1 win by the top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers in their opener over the Montreal Canadiens might mean even more.
Let's put those round-robin games aside for a minute and call this series the start of the playoffs. Just about everybody who played in the round-robin agrees those games were more like the regular season in terms of intensity.
So last night, the Flyers were carried by a goaltender making his first start and a rookie comfortable enough to play on the top line that he just happened to score the game-winning goal. We know the historic numbers, but it's impossible to quantify what the win will mean for the confidence of those youngsters going forward.
The unfortunate injury to Michael Raffl in the first round-robin game opened the door for Joel Farabee to get himself back in the lineup.
With the way Farabee, 20, has taken on this opportunity, the only way he will ever be scratched again is if he roughhouses with a cat.
Farabee, who was the 14th overall pick in the 2018 draft, scored the game-winning goal Wedbesday night as the Flyers won Game 1 of a series for the first time since 2012. He first deflected a shot from Travis Sanheim then rammed home the rebound. It came 16 seconds after the Canadiens had tied it.
It was the second straight game the rookie has scored a goal.
"It's his first playoff, but it doesn't look like it," said defenseman Ivan Provorov, 23, playing in his 10th playoff game. "He has poise. He's been making plays. He's been scoring and helping us big-time."
The injury to Raffl opened one door for Farabee. Jake Voracek's unavailability for the third round-robin game created another chance.
Coach Alain Vigneault wanted to see if the kid could handle skating on the top line with stars Sean Couturier and Claude Giroux.
"I think he deserves to play on that line," Provorov said. "He contributes a lot. I think he complements Coots (Couturier) and G (Giroux) really well.
Voracek returned to play Wednesday and was credited with deflecting Provorov's shot for the Flyers' first goal. Mostly, though, Voracek played on the third line with Derek Grant and Nic Aube-Kubel.
Farabee didn't make the team out of training camp and missed the trip to the Czech Republic. He got suspended for three games (which was two games too many) for a hit in mid-December. He missed three more games and lost noticeable weight after a stomach virus. And he was sent down to the minors when the Flyers acquired forwards Grant and Nate Thompson at the trade deadline to add depth and a veteran presence.
You sure can't question the kid's perseverance now.
"I just do everything I can to help the team, whatever my role is given that night," Farabee said. "Obviously playing with Coots and G, they're two world-class players and it's a lot of fun playing with them. Hopefully, we can keep this momentum rolling and keep getting better and better over this series."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.