Joel Farabee and the Flyers had a big opening night. The signs hint there's more to come.

For a player who doesn't turn 21 until next month, they were a pair of savvy, skillful plays, and they were signs of the luxury that the Flyers have afforded themselves, to cultivate depth on their forward lines by keeping younger players on their roster. Their former general manager, Ron Hextall, as a general rule didn't want to risk pushing a player to the NHL too fast, and there was merit to his thinking. But now the Flyers have Farabee, Travis Konecny (23), Nolan Patrick (22), and Morgan Frost (21) available to contribute and capable of doing so.

"I feel like we have four really good lines," Farabee said. "Overall, our team play was really good, and we have a lot to build off from that."

In his only season at BU, Farabee had 17 goals and 36 points, both team highs, in 37 games, all from a rail-thin, 6-foot-tall freshman who was just 17 years old at the start of that season. His performance and production were enough to persuade the Flyers to make him their first pick, and the 14th overall, in the 2018 draft, but O'Connell could see how much better Farabee would and could be once he added body mass and muscle through time and training.