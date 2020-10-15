 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joe Repetti
0 comments

Joe Repetti

Ocean City at Shawnee playoff football

Ocean City quarterback Joe Repetti breaks away from a Shawnee tackle and keeps it for a quarterback draw.

Joe Repetti, Ocean City 12 of 17 for 217 yards and 5 TDs

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News