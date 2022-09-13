Joe Repetti throws for 2 TDs, runs for another in Muhlenberg win: Local college notebook

Muhlenberg College sophomore QB Joe Repetti factored into three touchdowns, leading the Mules to a 34-21 win over Dickinson on Saturday.

Repetti, an Ocean City High School graduate, completed 24 of 39 passes for 241 yards. He threw two TDs of 22 and 12 yards as well as two interceptions. He also ran for 27 yards on seven carries, including the game’s first score on a 2-yard run.

DB Jaiden Brown (Southern Regional) made six tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, in Georgetown’s 21-19 loss to Lehigh.

LB Solomon DeShields (Millville) made three tackles in Pittsburgh’s 34-27 loss to Texas.

LB Tyreem Powell (Vineland) had six tackles and a QB hit in Rutgers’ 66-7 win over Wagner. DB Max Melton (Cedar Creek) got an interception. OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) started for the Scarlet Knights, who gained 575 yards, including 313 rushing. For Wagner, LB Shane Quast (St. Augustine Prep) had two tackles and a pass breakup.

RB LeQuint Allen (Millville) ran for 10 yards on seven carries in Syracuse’s 48-14 win over Connecticut.

LB Yvandy Rigby (Egg Harbor Township) made four tackles, including half a tackle for a loss, in Temple’s 30-14 win over Lafayette. OL Wisdom Quarshie (St. Joseph) started for an Owls offense that gained 361 yards, including 146 rushing. For Lafayette, WR Elijah Steward (Holy Spirit) had two receptions for 1 yard.

DT Isaiah Raikes (St. Augustine) made six tackles in Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State.

LB Brad Jamison (Ocean City) made four tackles in Bucknell’s 24-14 loss to Virginia Military Institute.

LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) made six tackles in Delaware State’s 35-9 loss to Delaware.

LB Qwahsin Townsel (St. Joseph) made five tackles and pulled in an interception in Hampton’s 42-10 win over Tuskegee.

RB E’lijah Gray (Holy Spirit) ran for 24 yards on three carries in Merrimack’s 45-17 win over Assumption.

DL Sean Morris (St. Joseph) had three tackles and two QB hits in Morgan State’s 29-21 loss to Towson.

TE Isaiah Gerena (Barnegat) had three catches for 12 yards in Northern Arizona’s 10-3 win over Sam Houston.

LB Ernest Howard (Pleasantville) made a team-leading eight tackles, including one for a loss, in Sacred Heart’s 14-10 win over Central Connecticut State.

K Brendan McGonigle (Ocean City) made five of six PATs in Bloomsburg’s 42-3 win over Clarion.

DB Ahmad Brown (Holy Spirit) had a team-leading seven tackles in Saint Anselm’s 56-7 win over American International. P Chase Hickey (St. Augustine) averaged 38 yards, including a long of 47 and one inside the 20-yard line, on three punts.

RB Jada Byers (St. Joseph) rushed for 283 yards on 29 carries and scored three TDs in Virginia Union’s 45-40 win over Valdosta State. He added 23 yards receiving and another score on three catches.

LB Josh Scurry (Cumberland Regional) made three tackles in Albright’s 28-14 loss to Western Connecticut State.

LB Ahmad Jones (Atlantic City) had a team-leading seven tackles, including one for a loss, and forced a fumble in Delaware Valley’s 14-6 win over Montclair State. QB Louie Barrios (Cedar Creek) was 16 for 37 with 126 yards, a TD and an interception. WR Nahsir Morgan (Atlantic City) caught four passes for 41 yards. P Pat Moran (Cedar Creek) averaged 38.9 yards, including a long of 55 yards and three inside the 20, on eight punts.

In Montclair’s loss to Delaware Valley, DL Dimitri Pali (Holy Spirit) made six tackles, including a sack and another for a loss. DB Brenna Ray (Lower Cape May Regional) made four tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss, and broke up a pass.

RB Stefan Lorick (Mainland Regional) made a tackle in Moravian’s 43-28 win over Gettysburg.

LB Aaron Cottrell (Lower Cape May) made nine tackles in Kean’s 21-15 loss to Utica.

QB Chris Allen Jr. (St. Augustine) was 23 for 40 for 257 yards, three TDs and two interceptions in Oberlin’s 38-35 loss to Alvernia. He ran for 78 yards on 22 carries and two TDs.

WR Eddie Jamison (Millville) had two receptions for 11 yards in Rowan’s 38-35 win over Springfield. OL Jeff DeJean (EHT) started at left tackle for an offense that gained 487 yards, including 171 rushing. LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) made three tackles. RB Mo Soumaworo (EHT) and WR Ernie Troiano (Wildwood) each had two tackles.

DL Brad Lomax (St. Joseph) made a tackle for a loss in Salisbury’s 35-21 loss to Stevenson.

WR Ryan Kilmurray (Lacey Township) had a 12-yard reception in The College of New Jersey’s 63-7 loss to SUNY Cortland. DB Amir Vick (Mainland) made two tackles.

DL Michal Dogostino (Hammonton) made three tackles in Western New England’s 38-14 win over Westfield State.

WR Taz Burton (Bridgeton) caught eight passes for 187 yards, including an 89-yard TD reception, in William Paterson’s 28-21 loss to FDU-Florham.

Coming Wednesday: Updates on local athletes playing soccer, field hockey and more.