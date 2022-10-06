Joe Joe Rodriguez

High school: Vineland
Organization: New York Mets
Who he played for: FCL Mets (RL)
Minor league stats: four games, 2-0, 2.35 ERA, 7 2/3 innings, six strikeouts
Just the facts: The 22-year-old righty was taken in the 20th round out of St. John's University. He was impressive in his four outings of Rookie League action, allowing just two runs in his shortened season.
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
