Major-league team: Texas Rangers
Years: Seven
2021 stats: 35 games, 5-3, 3.32 ERA, 59 2/3 innings, 69 strikeouts between double-A Frisco RoughRiders and triple-A Round Rock Express.
Career stats: 157 games, 33-34, 4.62 ERA, 508 innings, 435 strikeouts.
High school: St. Augustine Prep
Just the facts: He was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and signed as a free agent with Texas on Dec. 3, 2020.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Russo
Digital producer
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.