Joe Gatto

High school: St. Augustine Prep

Organization: Free agent

Who he played for: Lehigh Valley IronPigs

Minor league stats: 28 games (two starts), 3-0, 6.62 ERA, 34 innings, 45 strikeouts

Just the facts: The 27-year-old righty started the year strong in Triple A, but his struggles led to his release in July. Gatto was selected in the second round (53rd overall) in the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels, whom he spent his career with until 2020. He was in the Texas Rangers' system in 2021.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

