Minor-league team: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)
Position: Pitcher
High school: St. Augustine Prep
Season: Eighth
2021 stats: 35 games, 5-3, 3.32 ERA, 59 2/3 innings, 69 strikeouts between double-A Frisco RoughRiders and triple-A Round Rock Express.
Career stats: 157 games, 33-34, 4.62 ERA, 508 innings, 435 strikeouts.
Just the facts: He was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and signed as a free agent with Texas on Dec. 3, 2020. He signed with the Phillies in December 2021.
