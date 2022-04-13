 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Joe Gatto

  • 0
Rangers Royals Spring Baseball

Texas Rangers pitcher Joe Gatto throws during the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Minor-league team: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Philadelphia Phillies)

Position: Pitcher

High school: St. Augustine Prep

Season: Eighth

2021 stats: 35 games, 5-3, 3.32 ERA, 59 2/3 innings, 69 strikeouts between double-A Frisco RoughRiders and triple-A Round Rock Express.

Career stats: 157 games, 33-34, 4.62 ERA, 508 innings, 435 strikeouts.

Just the facts: He was drafted in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2014 draft by the Los Angeles Angels and signed as a free agent with Texas on Dec. 3, 2020. He signed with the Phillies in December 2021.

