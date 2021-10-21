 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JOANNE KUNIANSKY
0 comments

JOANNE KUNIANSKY

Party: Socialist Workers

Age: Not provided

Residence: West New York, Hudson County

Top issues:

Economy: Unions need to fight for a federally funded public works program to put millions to work at union-scale wages building hospitals, schools, housing that workers need.

Women’s health care: Working people need to fight for the right of women to family planning, including safe and secure birth control and abortion.

International affairs: The working class shares common class interests with working people worldwide. We oppose all Washington’s wars and demand an immediate end to its embargo of Cuba and sanctions on the peoples of Iran, Venezuela and North Korea. We also call for unconditional recognition of Israel as a refuge for Jews.

Political message: Workers must break from the bosses’ Democratic and Republican parties and build a political party of our own, a labor party, based on our unions. The SWP aims to be part of building the leadership we need to unify all those exploited by the capitalist class and replace their rule with a workers and farmers government.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News