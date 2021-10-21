JOANNE KUNIANSKY

Party: Socialist Workers

Age: Not provided

Residence: West New York, Hudson County

Top issues:

Economy: Unions need to fight for a federally funded public works program to put millions to work at union-scale wages building hospitals, schools, housing that workers need.

Women’s health care: Working people need to fight for the right of women to family planning, including safe and secure birth control and abortion.

International affairs: The working class shares common class interests with working people worldwide. We oppose all Washington’s wars and demand an immediate end to its embargo of Cuba and sanctions on the peoples of Iran, Venezuela and North Korea. We also call for unconditional recognition of Israel as a refuge for Jews.

Political message: Workers must break from the bosses’ Democratic and Republican parties and build a political party of our own, a labor party, based on our unions. The SWP aims to be part of building the leadership we need to unify all those exploited by the capitalist class and replace their rule with a workers and farmers government.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 609-272-7046 nhuba@pressofac.com Twitter @acpresshuba

