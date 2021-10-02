Jin Young Ko, Inbee Park share 2-shot lead heading into final round of ShopRite LPGA Classic at Seaview

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jin Young Ko and Inbee Park began the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic as the top-ranked players in the field.
Ko is ranked No. 2 in the Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings. Park is No. 3.
So far, the South Korean duo has lived up to their billing.
The two are tied for the Classic lead with a 36-hole totals of 11-under 131 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Both shot 6-under 65s Saturday and lead by two shots.
They will be paired in the final group and tee off around 11 a.m. in Sunday’s final round.
“I think it will be really fun out there playing (Sunday) with her,” Park said. “Knowing that the No. 2 player in the world is hunting for the same thing I am hunting for, I definitely need a good performance. It’s good motivation to play for. I think I’m going to have fun.”
As if Park and Ko weren’t a high-powered enough final group, they will be joined by Patty Tavatanakit of Thailand, who shot a 6-under 65 Saturday and is two shots out of the lead. Tavatanakit won the ANA Inspiration, an LPGA major, in April.
Fans nearly filled the 18th hole grandstand to watch the second round on a sunny Saturday. The wind picked up, and conditions got tougher as the day progressed.
Defending champion Mel Reid (71-79) missed the cut with an 8-over 150. As the second round drew to a close, it appeared 73 players would shoot 1-under or better to make the cut to Sunday’s final round.
Brittany Lincicome, the 2011 Classic champion, shot a 67 Saturday and is tied for fourth at 8-under 134. Lincicome finished her round by sinking a 20-foot eagle putt on the par-5, 477-yard ninth hole.
“They’re not going to come back to me,” Lincicome said of Ko and Park. “I’m going to have to go chase them.”
That’s not going to be easy.
Ko and Park aren’t known for making mistakes.
The two might have met at the top of the leaderboard, but they had opposite schedules Saturday.
Ko played in the morning and admitted she felt a bit sleepy on the course.
Her ShopRite wakeup call came on the third hole. Ko birdied the 465-yard par-5 to begin a stretch in which she birdied five of six holes.
Ko says likes the Bay Course’s links-style layout
“Putting, swinging, everything was good,” Ko said. “I can’t wait to play (Sunday).”
Park played Saturday afternoon.
For her, the key on Saturday, as it was in the first round, was her putter.
“I holed some really, really good putts,” Park said. “I think that’s what you need on this golf course.
There was no better demonstration of how well Park is putting than the one she sank on the 396-yard, par-4 sixth hole. Park made a 30-foot uphill putt with Atlantic City’s casinos looming in the background.
“This week, my putting is speed is really, really good,” she said. “I’m trying not to kill the putts on these greens because they are quick and you don’t want a 5-footer coming back (after a miss).”
If Ko or Park can close out the Classic on Sunday, it will enhance their already impressive LPGA careers.
Ko has won in two of her last four starts. She finished first at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas in July and at the Cambia Portland Classic in Oregon last month.
The 26-year-old has nine LPGA wins despite having played a limited schedule since the pandemic struck last year.
She’s won two major championships and was the 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year and the 2019 LPGA Player of the Year. Ko went 114 holes without a bogey that year.
Meanwhile, Park, 33, has 21 LPGA wins, including this year’s Kia Classic in California.
Park has won seven major championships, been the No. 1 player in the world on four occasions and was the 2013 LPGA Player of the Year.
Strokes can be made up in a hurry on the Bay Course. All three of the par-fives are reachable in two and eagle opportunities.
That factor plus the talent on the leaderboard should make for one of the more memorable final rounds in ShopRite’s 33-year history.
Park and Ko seem to share a healthy respect, but don’t underestimate their competitiveness.
“When we play with each other, we seem to inspire each other as well,” Park said. “It’s great to play with a great player in the final round hunting for the trophy.”
