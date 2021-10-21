JIMMY WHITEHEAD

Party: Independent
Age: 64
Issues facing Atlantic City: Security, economy, education
Political Message: As Atlantic City’s Mayor, my highest priority will be to return the power of City Hall to the PEOPLE with integrity, honesty, and full transparent leadership. My administration will focus on S.E.E. — Security. Economy. Education. The residents of Atlantic City deserve a safe and prosperous life here.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
