Jimmy Kane
Wildwood Catholic

Wildwood Catholic Academy boys soccer player Jimmy Kane

The junior scored 25 goals and added nine assists. The Crusaders finished with just two wins, but Cane was still one of the best players in the CAL. He was double-teamed and marked almost every game, and was still a threat.

