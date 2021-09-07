JIM & SUE RAGO

On 9/11 my wife and I were glued to our TV like most of the rest of the world.

Only though we were also glued to our phone from the moment of the first plane attack. The reason for this was that our daughter was at that time working for a Congressman from Ohio in the Capitol building. What we didn’t know was that he had asked her to take a voter for a tour of the Capitol building and in doing so, she left without her purse or phone thinking she would be back at her desk shortly.

Every 10 minutes we would auto redial her phone and get no answer. We were not aware that she was escorted out of the building and could not go back for her things. After nearly 10 hours of no contact and bordering on driving to DC she finally was able to call us. It turned out that she met up with some friends from Congressmen LoBiondo’s staff and they graciously took her under their wings and bought her lunch and dinner until she was able to call us on a landline at the restaurant.

They also helped her to finally get back into the building to gather her things. We owe them a great debt of gratitude for we do not know what she would have done without them. Her employer and staff did not try to locate her. Our hearts go out to the many parents whose child did not go home that day.

