MARGATE — The Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) is hosting its 34th Annual House Tour in the Downbeach area on Monday, Aug. 7. The organization is in need of volunteers for the event, which includes tours of six to eight homes in the area.

Volunteers and staff are needed in each of the homes and locations included in the tour to serve as guides and hostesses from either 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 1 to 4:30 p.m. VIP hostesses are needed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers can be individuals, families, businesses, or groups.

Volunteers who sign up prior to April 30 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a prize, and will receive an additional prize entry for each person they recommend who also signs up. Volunteers will also have an opportunity to tour one or more of the homes.

The tour will raise funds to benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, a program for adults age 50 and older. Volunteers can fill out the form found at forms.office.com/r/uxe3ntWkUJ. For more information, call 609-822-1108, ext. 166 or email volunteer@jfsatlantic.org.