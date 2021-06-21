Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore Programs in July

MARGATE – Plan to cool off from the hot summer sun and participate in Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore virtual programs in July. Here’s your chance to enjoy 10 fun, interactive, thought-provoking and creative programs in the comfort of your home.
DIY Container Garden
Tuesday, July 6 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Embrace your green thumb and join us for an informative session on creating and maintaining a manageable vegetable and flower container garden. Grow your own Jersey Fresh vegetables to accompany your beautiful flowers. RSVP by June 24.
Nurse’s Roundtable: Natural Remedies vs. Prescriptions & COVID Update
Wednesday, July 7 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Join Nurse Educator Lori Pasahow and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for an in-depth discussion on the difference between prescription drugs and natural options (vitamins, supplements or herbal). Learn the benefits and safety-risks while separating fads from lasting lifestyle changes. In the second half of the presentation, we’ll answer your COVID questions and give the latest updates. RSVP by July 5.
The Positivity Project
Thursday, July 8 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Join JFS Wellness Coordinator Mary Jean Arreola and Village Membership Director Tina Serota to discover ways to boost your wellness – mind, body and soul. Each month features a new topic including self-care, mindfulness, gratitude, meditation, resiliency and more. RSVP by July 5.
Magic in Watercolor
Monday, July 12, July 19, July 26 & August 2 from 10:30am to 11:30am each day
Local artist Diane Hark will guide you through transforming creative ideas into art with watercolors. An initial supply of paint and a watercolor cold press tablet will be provided. You must have access to a computer, printer and paper towels. The class is open to all experience levels. This class is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. Cost is $20 (includes four classes) for non-members. RSVP by July 6.
The Village Movie Society
Tuesday, July 13 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Join theater teacher and coach Louise Marshall Hacker and Village Membership Director Tina Serota for a lively discussion about the motion picture, Philomena, that features a kind-hearted Irish woman who pairs with an acerbic journalist in search of the son she was forced to give up 50 years ago. This film is available on Netflix. RSVP by July 9.
Memoir Workshop
Friday, July 16 from 10:30am to 12pm
Experience the thrill of capturing your life’s adventures, history and ancestry in a workshop led by Drexel University Professor of Creative Writing and published author Harriet Levin Millan. You’ll need either a laptop or pen and paper. RSVP by July 10.
Comfort Cuisine: Healthy & Delicious
Tuesday, July 20 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Join Bernadette Getzler, healthy eating and gardening guru, as she takes you on a food journey using farm fresh ingredients. You’ll learn to cook your favorite recipes in new and inventive ways by taking existing ingredients and substituting healthier options. Learn to eat comfort foods in a whole new way. RSVP by July 14.
BINGO
Wednesday, July 21 from 1pm to 2pm
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun BINGO games and prizes with Louise Marshall Hacker. BINGO cards will be delivered to those who register in advance. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by July 10.
Coffee Klatch
Thursday, July 22 from 10:30am to 11:30am
Our world in 60 minutes! Insightful, animated and fast-paced conversation with friends spanning both sides of the aisle and the middle. Share your thoughts on politics, technology, world events, the arts and more. This program is moderated by JFS Village by the Shore Membership Director Tina Serota. RSVP by July 16.
Trivia Game Day
Thursday, July 29 from 4pm to 5pm
Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun as you test your knowledge. Topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by July 23.
Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609.287.8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609.287.8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.
About Jewish Family Service
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year.
JFS’ mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life. In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam (healing the world), JFS provides services with integrity, compassion, respect and professionalism regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.
For more information or to keep up-to-date with events and programs, visit JFS at jfsatlantic.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.