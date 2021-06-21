Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore Programs in July

Trivia Game Day

Thursday, July 29 from 4pm to 5pm

Join friends and neighbors for an afternoon of fun as you test your knowledge. Topics include science, geography, history, music, theater, movies and more. This event is free for Holocaust Survivors and Village Members. For non-members, the cost is $5. RSVP by July 23.

Unless otherwise noted, all programs are free for community members to participate. You must RSVP to participate in any program by contacting Tina Serota at 609.287.8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org. A Zoom link or call-in number for each program will be e-mailed or provided to you.

Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides Intergenerational Events, Transportation, Grocery Shopping and Delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at 609.287.8872 or tserota@jfsatlantic.org or visit jfsvillagebytheshore.org.

