Jewish Family Service to host annual ‘Soup’er Bowl Collection

MARGATE — In honor of the Super Bowl, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties is hosting its annual “Soup”er Bowl drive for the local community.

JFS hosts the collection in order to donate canned soups to needy individuals and families.

“The past two years, JFS’ ‘Soup’er Bowl collection has garnered more than 650 cans of soup to stock the pantry shelves to help people in need in the community,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS’ chief executive officer.

The community is welcome to drop off hearty and nutritional soups, preferably with pop-tops, now through Feb. 17 at Jewish Family Services, 607 North Jerome Ave. in Margate. The agency is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

For more information, call 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.