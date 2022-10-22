Jewish Family Service hosts High Holidays Food Drive

As the elevated need for food continues in the region, members of Beth El Synagogue, Congregation Beth Israel, Shirat Hayam and Temple Beth Shalom, as well as community individuals, hosted a High Holiday collection to support Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS).
The agency received more than 220 bags of food, which will stock the pantry’s shelves and assist individuals and families in the community.
The agency is experiencing an increase in requests for Thanksgiving meals. Turkey Drive donations can be mailed to JFS, 607 North Jerome Ave., Margate, NJ 08402 or made online at jfsatlantic.org.