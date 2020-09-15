Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May counties released its Village By The Shore program lineup for October, which includes a dozen virtual activities.
The slate of programming begins Oct. 6 with a session on creating a do-it-yourself container garden for herbs, vegetables and flowers.
On Oct. 7, an informative session about the upcoming November General Election will be held at 10:30 a.m. Local attorney Elaine Tobolsky will help voters ensure their vote is counted.
Other scheduled session include boosting wellness (Oct. 8), Medicare open enrollment seminar (Oct. 13), navigating normal life during the COVID-19 pandemic (Oct. 14), creating a personal memoir (Oct. 16), Autumn comfort cuisine (Oct. 20), family communication and relationships (Oct. 21), coffee talk on politics, technology, world events and the arts (Oct. 22), decoupage art (Oct. 27), documentary discussion on "13th," (Oct. 28), and trivia game day (Oct. 29).
Many of the programs are free for community members to participate, but interested attendees must RSVP. A complete list of events and details about each can be found at: jfsvillagebytheshore.org.
Village by the Shore is a membership program for adults over the age of 50. The program provides inter-generational events, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, Kosher meals on wheels and more. For information or to join Village by the Shore, contact Tina Serota at: (609) 287-8872 or, tserota@jfsatlantic.org.
