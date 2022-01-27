Jewish Family Service Fundraising Events in 2022

Fore! The JFS and JCC Golf Tournament will tee off this spring. Players will enjoy an afternoon on the greens full of fun, competition, contests and prizes. With finger food tastings and cold beverages available at different hole intervals, guests will delight in this annual fundraising program. Date and location information coming soon.

As summer enters full swing, the 33rd annual House Tour provides guests with a rare insight into specialty homes across the island. Attendees will tour residences that have been part of our community for years and newly custom built homes that adorn the waterway. This fundraiser, in which proceeds benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore programs and services, will take place on Monday, Aug. 1. JFS is currently searching for homes to feature, so if you wish to be included, contact Beth Joseph at bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-7409.

The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Card Party brings together friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of bridge, canasta and Mahjong. A community favorite, the event combines games, prizes and auction merchandise along with lunch and great comradery. The Card Party will take place at Harbor Pines Golf Club in August.