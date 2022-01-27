Jewish Family Service Fundraising Events in 2022

MARGATE – As Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties embarks on the new year, we are pleased to announce a host of legacy fundraisers to raise revenue to benefit agency programs and services. In total, JFS hopes to raise approximately $200,000 from the events for critical community services. With the on-going pandemic continuing to affect individuals and families, especially in Atlantic County, we need to assure appropriate funds are raised, so we can help community residents in need.
The second annual Blue Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser continues through Feb. 28. This program offers supporters the opportunity to flock a friend, family member or neighbor for a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion with a bevy of these vibrantly colored beauties. Flamingo migration territories include Absecon, Atlantic City, Brigantine, the Downbeach area, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Linwood, Mays Landing, Northfield and Somers Point. Flamingos will nest in the yard for up to 48 hours. Prices start at $50 per flocking and additional fees apply for flocks larger than 20 flamingos.
It’s game time! JFS will host its highly-anticipated cocktail party on Saturday, March 26 beginning 6:30 p.m. at The Wave Nightclub & Lounge in the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino. Held during the NCAA Men’s Tournament, guests can show their team spirit by wearing their favorite game day attire or collegiate team colors during the basketball themed event. Guests will enjoy sumptuous appetizers, cool beverages, unique entertainment and a chance to catch their favorite games. Tickets are $150 per person. For more information, to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, contact Kirby Reed at kreed@jfsatlantic.org. Proceeds benefit children and family services.
Fore! The JFS and JCC Golf Tournament will tee off this spring. Players will enjoy an afternoon on the greens full of fun, competition, contests and prizes. With finger food tastings and cold beverages available at different hole intervals, guests will delight in this annual fundraising program. Date and location information coming soon.
As summer enters full swing, the 33rd annual House Tour provides guests with a rare insight into specialty homes across the island. Attendees will tour residences that have been part of our community for years and newly custom built homes that adorn the waterway. This fundraiser, in which proceeds benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore programs and services, will take place on Monday, Aug. 1. JFS is currently searching for homes to feature, so if you wish to be included, contact Beth Joseph at bjoseph@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-7409.
The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore Card Party brings together friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of bridge, canasta and Mahjong. A community favorite, the event combines games, prizes and auction merchandise along with lunch and great comradery. The Card Party will take place at Harbor Pines Golf Club in August.
In addition to our fundraising events, the agency continues to raise much-needed dollars through our direct mail campaign as well as opportunities to advertise in the agency newsletter, which is mailed twice a year to more than 16,000 homes and businesses. For advertising costs and space availability, contact Susan Kotzen at skotzen@jfsatlantic.org.
All events, dates and locations are subject to change. Fundraisers will follow COVID health and safety guidelines.
For information on 2022 JFS fundraising events, contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144 or kreed@jfsatlantic.org. For information about JFS programs or services, contact 609-822-1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.