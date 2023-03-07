During its recent “Soup”er Bowl campaign, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties collected more than 300 cans of soup for the JFS Food Pantry.

“This was JFS’ third ‘Soup’er Bowl collection, and we are thankful to the residents and businesses who donated hundreds of canned soups filled with chicken, meat and vegetables,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer. “With food insecurity still prevalent in the region, JFS is grateful to be able to assist people right here in the community.”

The JFS Food Pantry is located at 607 North Jerome Ave. in Margate. Atlantic County residents in need of food assistance can visit the pantry from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The pantry is also taking donations of non-perishable foods such as tuna, cereal, pasta, rice, vegetables, mac-n-cheese, snacks and more, as well as basic essentials and baby products. Those who would like to donate items can drop them off at the JFS office located at the food pantry from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, or from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

For more information on JFS, visit jfsatlantic.org.