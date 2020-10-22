Jewish Family Service Annual Turkey Drive

Margate, NJ (October 13, 2020) – Throughout the year, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) serves as a community staple by providing thousands of individuals and families in need with nutritious food and basic essentials. Since mid-March, the JFS Food Pantry has experienced an 80 percent increase in requests and we anticipate the need will continue to grow.

With Thanksgiving approaching, and the unprecedented economic environment many people are experiencing, JFS also knows requests for holiday meals will be even bigger this year. Therefore, JFS is once again proud to host its annual Turkey Drive in order to provide individuals and families in need with a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. While the holidays are typically a joyous time, some families may find it difficult to put a meal on the table. Last year, JFS was able to provide more than 500 meals to families in our community and this year, we anticipate to assist over 800 families.