Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center offer Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Program

Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life
Offer Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support Program
Margate, NJ (October 28, 2020) – Are you or a loved one affected by diabetes or other health-related conditions? Then, plan to join a free six-week Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support Program provided by the Jewish Family Service Village by the Shore and The Rothenberg Center for Family Life.
Every Wednesday from November 4 through December 16 from 1pm to 3:30pm, you’ll participate in a virtual zoom workshop to gain knowledge, skills and confidence to lead a healthier life. Attendees will learn how to manage symptoms, communicate effectively with healthcare providers, improve eating, exercise habits and more. A hallmark of the program is that participants learn from one another. As previous program attendees shared –
“I learned and accomplished some key principles of healthy eating and how important it is for me to incorporate these new principles which have shown me how to keep my blood sugar levels normal.”
Karen
“I highly recommend this program for any diabetic or pre-diabetes patient. The skills presented are an invaluable aid to living healthy with a chronic disease.”
Dianne
“I am better able to handle my diabetes, both physically and mentally, with the pointers discussed in class. For six weeks, it has been a life-changing experience, which I look forward to keeping for many years. It’s a wonderful course.”
Sam
The evidence-based workshop was developed by the Stanford University Patient Education Research Center and licensed by the State of New Jersey. Participants will receive a book, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, to help manage diabetes within the context of their lifestyle.
For more information or to register for the Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support Program, contact Maggie Weaver, RN, at 609.350.8937 or mweaver@jfsatlantic.org.
About Jewish Family Service
Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year.
JFS’ mission is to motivate and empower people to realize their potential and enhance their quality of life. In keeping with Jewish values and the spirit of tikkun olam (healing the world), JFS provides services with integrity, compassion, respect and professionalism regardless of their religion, race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, age or background.
For more information or to keep up-to-date with events and programs, visit JFS at jfsatlantic.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
