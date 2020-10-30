Jewish Family Service and The Rothenberg Center offer Diabetes Self-Management Education and Support Program

“I am better able to handle my diabetes, both physically and mentally, with the pointers discussed in class. For six weeks, it has been a life-changing experience, which I look forward to keeping for many years. It’s a wonderful course.”

 Sam

The evidence-based workshop was developed by the Stanford University Patient Education Research Center and licensed by the State of New Jersey. Participants will receive a book, Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, to help manage diabetes within the context of their lifestyle.

For more information or to register for the Diabetes Self-Management Education & Support Program, contact Maggie Weaver, RN, at 609.350.8937 or mweaver@jfsatlantic.org.

About Jewish Family Service

Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) encourages strong families, thriving children, healthy adults, energized seniors and vital communities. With dozens of program areas, JFS specializes in counseling, mental health services, homeless programs, vocational services, adult and older adult services and also hosts an on-site food pantry. The agency impacts 8,000 lives throughout Atlantic and Cape May Counties each year.