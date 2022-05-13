Jeudy's girlfriend asks for case against him to be dismissed

The girlfriend of Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy asked a judge on Friday to dismiss a misdemeanor case against him stemming from a dispute between them.

The woman, who has a one-month-old child with Jeudy, told Judge Chantel Contiguglia that she did not feel threatened during the incident and made contact with authorities to “monitor the situation," The Denver Post reported.

Jeudy, 23, was arrested Thursday at the couple's suburban Denver home after his girlfriend reported that he had locked some of her belongings and items for the baby in his car, preventing her from returning to Virginia. He was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, and had to spend the night in jail until he could appear before a judge because of the enhancer.

Contiguglia did not immediately decide what should happen with the case but allowed Jeudy to be released from jail and allowed him to travel.

Saints to sign Landry: Free agent wide receiver Jarvis Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, is joining the New Orleans Saints.

The eight-year veteran confirmed the move on Twitter on Friday.

Landry spent his first four pro seasons with Miami before joining the Browns. He led the league in receptions in 2017 with 112, his final season with the Dolphins.

Padres sign Cano: The San Diego Padres have signed veteran second baseman Robinson Canó to a major league contract and plan to use him as a left-handed bat off the bench.

Canó was not in Friday’s lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Acting manager Ryan Christenson said he could get some occasional starts at second and designated hitter.

The New York Mets, who released Canó on Sunday, owe him nearly $45 million remaining on his original contract signed with Seattle. He will earn a prorated share of the $700,000 minimum.

Mets McCann on IL: New York Mets catcher James McCann will be sidelined for approximately six weeks after he broke a bone in his left wrist.

McCann needs surgery to repair his broken left hamate bone. He missed the final two games of this week's series at Washingon with what was described as a sore left wrist.

The 31-year-old McCann was placed on the 10-day injured list, and Tomás Nido takes over as the starting catcher. Patrick Mazeika was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to back up Nido and may start Saturday.

Minjee Lee leads in N.J.: Minjee Lee flirted with the best round on the LPGA Tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63 and a three-shot lead Friday at the halfway point of the Cognizant Founders Cup that honors the 13 founding members of the women’s tour. The Australian had a 14-under 130 total at Upper Montclair Country Club in Passaic County.

First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom, Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing shared second after the round played under a cloudy sky with sporadic light rain less than 10 miles from New York City. Sagstrom had a 70, while Thompson and Ewing had 66s in finishing at 11 under.

Three share lead at Byron Nelson: Ryan Palmer shot a 10-under 62 on Friday and was tied at 15 under with Sebastián Muñoz and 40-year-old tour rookie David Skinns at the PGA's Byron Nelson.

Muñoz, a Colombian who lives in the Dallas area and went to college at North Texas, was even through 13 holes coming off his second 60 of the season — a first on the PGA Tour — before birdies on three of four holes for a 69. Skinns shot 63.

