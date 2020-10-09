Jets have no positive COVID-19 tests, game with Arizona on

All New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for COVID-19, and Sunday’s game against Arizona will be played on time.
The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night, hours after their training facility was closed due to a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.
“This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel,” the team said. “Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing and contact tracing.”
Garoppolo set to return to 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo will return as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo will start Sunday at home against the Miami Dolphins. Shanahan wanted to see how Garoppolo made it through a full week of practice before making his decision. Garoppolo had hoped not to miss any time with the injury, having played through ankle sprains before. But this was a more severe high ankle sprain, which made it impossible for him to move well enough to avoid danger in the pocket.
Chargers place Ekeler on IR: The Chargers placed running back Austin Ekeler on injured reserve Friday, making him the seventh Los Angeles starter to go on IR this season.
Ekeler was injured during the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay. He led the AFC with 378 scrimmage yards after the first three games.
Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley are expected to be the main running backs in Ekeler’s absence. Kelley leads the team in carries (52) but has fumbled in two straight games. Jackson missed the first three games with a calf injury but saw limited action last week.
Cowboys Pro Bowl LT out for year: Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith is having season-ending neck surgery, another blow to a Dallas offensive line that will be without both starting tackles for the rest of the year. Coach Mike McCarthy said Friday Smith’s injury was a “correctable situation” but didn’t get into any timelines on when the seven-time Pro Bowler might be ready in the offseason.
— Associated Press
