Jets have no positive COVID-19 tests, game with Arizona on

All New York Jets players and coaches have tested negative for COVID-19, and Sunday’s game against Arizona will be played on time.

The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night, hours after their training facility was closed due to a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player.

“This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel,” the team said. “Following a presumptive positive COVID-19 test and out of an abundance of caution to ensure everyone’s health and safety, we sent all players and personnel home this morning. We also initiated all NFL mandated protocols including player isolation, subsequent testing and contact tracing.”

Garoppolo set to return to 49ers: Jimmy Garoppolo will return as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers this week after missing the past two games with a sprained ankle.