Jesus Ruiz
Jesus Ruiz

Community/school activities Volleyball; baseball; basketball; football; Junior ROTC; Coalition for a Safe Community; track and field; Men of Distinction; math club; STEM club; National Honor Society; Carver Early College Program; class representative

Post-high school plans Committed to a four-year college and would like to get his master’s degree in business management, business administration or accounting

Career goals Become a CEO of his own company or Under Armour and have multiple businesses and become his own boss.

How have sports and community activities helped you in your academic and personal life?Every activity that I’ve joined in high school helped me tremendously. It kept me busy. I wasn’t a student who would just go home right after school, sit down on the couch and watch TV. I was always active. I always kept myself active for that reason, because I didn’t want to be that kind of person in life and in general. I always want to have something to do, and I feel as though building all these chemistries, with all these other coaches and all these players, can definitely help me build a foundation outside of high school, for sure.

How has the Coalition for a Safe Community impacted your life?The Coalition for a Safer Community impacted my life in a tremendous way. It’s students from all over New Jersey. You have students from Absegami, Buena, Atlantic City, Mainland Regional and you get different perspectives on how each school system runs. We discuss problems we have based on our school. We want to build and make that a place where it’s just people who want to bring good stuff to their school. We want to make it safer for the people coming up, safer for the future and make the school better. With a lot of perspectives, you really have a good bird’s eye view of what’s going on.

Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?Ten years from now, I see myself with a master’s degree in business and hopefully either owning my own business ... or being a CEO of another business. I see myself with my own little family, having a job that I have set for life. And going from there, just seeing myself as an even bigger and an even better person than I am today.

— Selena Vazquez

