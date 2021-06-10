Jesus Ruiz

Community/school activities Volleyball; baseball; basketball; football; Junior ROTC; Coalition for a Safe Community; track and field; Men of Distinction; math club; STEM club; National Honor Society; Carver Early College Program; class representative

Post-high school plans Committed to a four-year college and would like to get his master’s degree in business management, business administration or accounting

Career goals Become a CEO of his own company or Under Armour and have multiple businesses and become his own boss.

How have sports and community activities helped you in your academic and personal life?Every activity that I’ve joined in high school helped me tremendously. It kept me busy. I wasn’t a student who would just go home right after school, sit down on the couch and watch TV. I was always active. I always kept myself active for that reason, because I didn’t want to be that kind of person in life and in general. I always want to have something to do, and I feel as though building all these chemistries, with all these other coaches and all these players, can definitely help me build a foundation outside of high school, for sure.