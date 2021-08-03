Jessica Springsteen, equestrian

Jessica Springsteen, 29, Colts Neck Township, Monmouth County, equestrian. Expected to compete Tuesday night in the show jumping individual qualifier.
Began riding at four years old...Daughter of musicians Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa...Her hobbies include jogging, working with children, studying psychology and puzzles...Her most memorable sporting achievement is winning the 2019 Global Champions Tour event in Saint-Tropez, France...The most influential people in her career are her trainer Laura Kraut, and her parents Bruce and Patti