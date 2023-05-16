The sun is strong, the water's warming up and summer 2023 is right around the corner.

Per tradition, I'm looking for your most scenic Jersey Shore photos for my seasonal photo contest!

The winner will have their image live in the background of my weather videos, and on my Facebook and Twitter cover photos through Locals' Summer September.

Enter by clicking here. Once there, register and submit your best Jersey Shore pictures. Here's how I'll judge them, so you get a leg up on the competition.

- Horizontal, landscape photos work best.

- No watermarks, either (we will credit you, though!)

- Quiet scenes are best. Drone shots of a beach, a few birds in a sunset all work.

- The Delaware Bayshore is the shore, too, so you can insert though. In fact, our spring winner was from Stow Creek, Cumberland County.

The winner will be announced on June 8, when I get back from Italy. Good luck and happy summer!

