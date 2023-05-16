The sun is strong, the water's warming up and summer 2023 is right around the corner.
Per tradition, I'm looking for your most scenic Jersey Shore photos for my seasonal photo contest!
The winner will have their image live in the background of my
weather videos, and on my Facebook and Twitter cover photos through Locals' Summer September. Enter by clicking here. Once there, register and submit your best Jersey Shore pictures. Here's how I'll judge them, so you get a leg up on the competition.
- Horizontal, landscape photos work best.
- No watermarks, either (we will credit you, though!)
- Quiet scenes are best. Drone shots of a beach, a few birds in a sunset all work.
- The Delaware Bayshore is the shore, too, so you can insert though. In fact, our spring winner was from Stow Creek, Cumberland County.
The winner will be announced on June 8, when I get back from Italy. Good luck and happy summer!
GALLERY: Martin Z. Mollusk makes his summer prediction
On May 5, 2023, Ocean City residents (L-r) Marigold Dunn and her beach patrol dad Ryan, spy Martin Z. Mollusk entering the Moorlyn Terrace street beach area where he'll let the world know his prediction on the length of the summer season.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, on the Moorlyn Terrace street beach (l-r) Little Miss Ocean City Antonella DiAntonio places Martin Z. Mollusk onto the beach to see his shadow as Miss Ocean City Grace Oves watches to see the results.
MATTHEW STRABUK
An Ocean City EMT checks Martin Z. Mollusk’s blood pressure, heart rate and shell density prior to releasing the hermit crab to do his annual duty.
MATTHEW STRABUK, Staff photographer
On May 5, 2023, in Ocean City, Martin Z. Mollusk sees his shadow at the beach, bringing summer an extra week earlier to the area.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, Ocean City resident Grayson Thomas, 6, uses the power of his hand binoculars to get a better look of Martin Z. Mollusk making his summer season prediction.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, Ocean City residents (l-r) Michael and Noah Foglio, 5 and 3, members of the Little Wreckers class in Ocean City, watch as Martin Z. Mollusk is introduced to their group.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, in Ocean City, seasonal residents Bob Moore and his son Henry, 2, came to the beach to find out Martin Z. Mollusk's prediction on the summer season.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, on the Moorlyn Terrace street beach in Ocean City, The Flatley family (l-r) Carter, 4, mom Marissa, and Brynn, 3, had the honor of carrying Martin Z. Mollusk onto the beach so he could make his summer season predicition.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, (center) Ocean City's Manager of Public Relations, Justin Juliano, holds up a chart given by the Ocean City Fire Department declaring that Martin Z. Mollusk had a clear bill of health and was fit to make his summer predicition.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, in Ocean City, Martin Z. Mollusk sees his shadow at the beach, bringing summer an extra week earlier to the area. Carter Flatley, 4, takes a peak at Martin Z. Mollusk.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, on the 8th street beach in Ocean City, (l-r) Carter Flatley, 4, and his sister Brynn, 3, had the honor of carrying Martin Z. Mollusk onto the beach so he could make his summer season predicition.
MATTHEW STRABUK
On May 5, 2023, in Ocean City, Martin Z. Mollusk sees his shadow at the beach, bringing summer an extra week earlier to the area.
MATTHEW STRABUK
