The ocean will continue to be dangerous this weekend, as Hurricane Lee makes landfall in eastern Maine or Atlantic Canada. The clouds and wind will be seen at the shore Saturday but it'll be very pleasant Sunday.
Here are all of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane names
Arlene 2023
Bret: June 19, 2023
Cindy: June 22, 2023
Don: July 14, 2023
Emily: Aug 15, 2023
Franklin: Aug. 20, 2023
Gert: Aug. 21, 2023
Harold: Aug. 21, 2023
Idalia: Aug. 24, 2023
Jose: Aug. 31, 2023
Katia: Sept. 1, 2023
Lee: Sept. 5, 2023
Margot (Pronounced MAR-go): Sept. 7, 2023
