Jersey Devil Shrimp at Oyster Creek Inn

  • 0
In The Kitchen Scott Kuppel

Jersey Devil Shrimp was one of the dishes Kuppel cooked for Guy Fieri for the Food Network star's "Diners Drive-ins and Dives" show.

One of the most picturesque locations anywhere, Oyster Creek Inn looks exactly how you would expect an old seafood shack to look. Rustic and worn and sitting just on the edge of the waterfront marsh, Oyster Creek Inn is a gem.

One of the best corners of the place is the boat bar, an actual boat-shaped bar where you can belly up and order drinks and munchies, including their signature Jersey Devil Shrimp, which are worth the trip alone.

A pair of jumbo shrimp coated in a crisp batter, these tasty crustaceans come doused in Oyster Creek’s own spicy house-made sauce and served with cole slaw, which does a fine job of taming the heat with a light and cool crunch that makes us wonder why this pairing isn’t more common.

Oyster Creek Inn is located at 41 N. Oyster Creek Road, Leeds Point. Go to OysterCreekRestaurant.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

