Jersey Cape donates $50,000 to Cape May County food pantries

Jersey Cape Diagnostic, Training, and Opportunity Center in Cape May Court House recently donated $50,000 toward food distribution in Cape May County.

The nonprofit corporation provides disability, youth, and veterans services, as well as workforce development, to individuals in the Cape May County area.

This year, Jersey Cape gave a monetary donation to 25 food pantries in Cape May County to assist food distribution efforts. Assemblyman Antwan McClellan was in attendance as Jersey Cape announced the donations.

— Press staff reports