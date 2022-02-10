Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis

One of the newer restaurants at Bally’s Atlantic City that everybody’s been buzzing about, Jerry Longo’s does old-school Italian with flair in a fun atmosphere. This Valentine’s Day they’ve put together a fantastic three-course, prix-fixe menu for $65 per person, and it comes packed with some truly memorable Italian soul food. Guests can choose from items like seared scallops, mozzarella Caprese, or shrimp cocktail for their first course before moving on to heartier fare such as veal piccata or Longo’s surf and turf – a New York sirloin with jumbo shrimp scampi served with sautéed broccolini. Sweet-toothed lovers will rejoice in the choice of either tiramisu or Italian rum cake, as either makes for a superb ending to a romantic Italian meal. Bally’s is located at 1900 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.