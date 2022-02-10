 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jerry Longo’s Meatballs & Martinis

  • 0

One of the newer restaurants at Bally’s Atlantic City that everybody’s been buzzing about, Jerry Longo’s does old-school Italian with flair in a fun atmosphere. This Valentine’s Day they’ve put together a fantastic three-course, prix-fixe menu for $65 per person, and it comes packed with some truly memorable Italian soul food. Guests can choose from items like seared scallops, mozzarella Caprese, or shrimp cocktail for their first course before moving on to heartier fare such as veal piccata or Longo’s surf and turf – a New York sirloin with jumbo shrimp scampi served with sautéed broccolini. Sweet-toothed lovers will rejoice in the choice of either tiramisu or Italian rum cake, as either makes for a superb ending to a romantic Italian meal. Bally’s is located at 1900 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.

Contact Nicholas Huba: 

609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News